Reliance Jio Says will Cover Entire Kolkata with 5G by Year End

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

In the 5G experience center of Jio in Kolkata, the telco is providing information about what its True 5G networks are. The officials from the state government were able to see the demonstration of the use cases and discussed how the expansion of 5G networks in the state could take place at a fast rate. 

Highlights

Jio 5G

On Monday, Reliance Jio, a leading telecom service provider in India, demonstrated the power of its True 5G networks in Kolkata, West Bengal. A workshop was organised by the IT department of Kolkata and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Jio, which has an experience center for 5G in Kolkata, demonstrated several use cases of the 5G network in different sectors such as healthcare, agriculture and more during the workshop. For now, Reliance Jio is the only telecom operator that has launched 5G network service in Kolkata.

Jio is trying to roll out 5G in the entire West Bengal. By the end of December, Jio claimed that its 5G networks would reach the entire Kolkata. Jio is trying to next roll out 5G in Siliguri, where Airtel has already made its 5G network commercially available. In Kolkata, the company has already rolled out its Welcome Offer, under which users will be able to experience Jio's True 5G without any additional costs and get speeds of up to 1 Gbps on their mobile. Jio users must recharge with the Rs 239 plan at least if they want to get the 5G invite from the company.

Reliance Jio is deploying 5G SA throughout the country. The telco has already reached eight cities with its 5G networks until now. The eight cities are - Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Nathdwara, and Varanasi. In Nathdwara, however, Jio is not offering 5G mobile network services like it is offering in other cities. In Nathdwara, Jio is offering 5G backhaul services.

