Google Pixel 7 Flipkart Bank Offers: Check Details

Numerous discounts are being offered by Flipkart on the top model. Latest product from Google is the Pixel 7. The Pixel 6 series is replaced by this one, which has many upgrades over the earlier model. With bank deals and exchange offers, you can purchase the smartphone for less than Rs 40,000 from Flipkart, where it is priced at Rs 59,999.

Here’s How To Seal the Deal

The Google Pixel 7 is advertised on Flipkart at Rs 59,999, but if you have an HDFC bank card, you can acquire the gadget for Rs 7000 less. This is due to the Rs 7000 payback that HDFC is providing on credit and debit cards. As a result, the cost is reduced to Rs 52,999.

For an additional incentive, Flipkart will pay up to Rs 19,000 for your old phone. You can receive up to Rs 18,000 as an exchange incentive if you have a high-end Android phone and an older iPhone model, such as the iPhone 12. This further reduces the cost to Rs 34,999. It is crucial to keep in mind that the exchange value of your phone will depend on the type, make, year, and working order of the device. Even if you are able to sell your old phone for Rs 12,000, you will still be able to purchase the Pixel 7 for under Rs 40,000, which is an opportunity you should not pass up.

Google Pixel 7 Specifications and Features

Recall that the 6.32-inch display of the Google Pixel 7, the company's most recent high-end model, has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. Additionally, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1400nits. Tensor G2 is the processor of choice for the Pixel 7, and it is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Wireless charging is supported by the device's 4,355mAh Li-Ion battery.

The Google Pixel 7 has two major cameras: a 12MP primary camera and a 50MP primary camera, both having an f/1.9, 25mm (wide) lens. A selfie camera with a 10.8MP resolution is located up front.