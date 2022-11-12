Google Pixel 7a Specs Revealed: Check Them Out

Reported by Tania Abraham 0

The Google Pixel 7a was previously predicted to feature a triple rear camera sensor with Samsung's 50-megapixel sensor, 64-megapixel telephoto sensor, and 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

Highlights

  • Tipster Kuba Wojciechowski hinted that Google may have ditched his Samsung's 50-megapixel lens.
  • According to the latest hints, Google may be using Samsung's 90Hz 1080p OLED panel display for its rumored budget product.
  • The device is also expected to support wireless charging, which is also a first in its segment.

Follow Us

pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a is an addition to Google's affordable 'A' labelled mid-range Pixel 7 series, which is due to be released in mid-2023, has been in the talks for some time. The Google Pixel 7a was previously predicted to feature a triple rear camera sensor with Samsung's 50-megapixel sensor, 64-megapixel telephoto sensor, and 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

This means the telephoto sensor is making its first appearance on the Pixel A series. However, tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, who published this information earlier, hinted that Google may have ditched Samsung's 50-megapixel lens. The tipper also revealed new information about the Google Pixel 7a display.

According to the latest hints, Google may be using Samsung's 90Hz 1080p OLED panel display for its rumoured budget product. This would make the device have one of the best displays in the affordable segment. The informant claims that Qualcomm chips are used by the search giant for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity via his Google-proprietary Tensor SoC, which acts as a key driver for smartphones. This is the first time a Tensor-powered smartphone will be paired with a Qualcomm chip for connectivity, according to an Android Police report.

The device is also expected to support wireless charging, which is also a first in its segment. However, according to the information, the speed of wireless charging will be limited to 5W. 5W is so slow that it suggests that wireless charging support is being used by the search giant as a marketing push rather than as a utility feature. This is premised on using cheap materials to make the flagship pixel experience available for an affordable price.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
Apple iOS 16 provides abundant features, enhancements and changes to how we use an Apple iPhone. The recently released iOS16.1 update has changed the device usage experience in many ways.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
As Airtel delivers 5G 4G SIM Cards right to the doorsteps, Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Services with ease and comfort.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments