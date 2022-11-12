OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Reportedly in Production

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which is rumoured to be the successor to the OnePlus Buds Pro, will reportedly be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker in the first quarter of 2023. It's been more than a year since the company released its Pro wireless audio solution. A recent leak seems to point to specs for the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The specs are said to feature dual drivers, support for adaptive active noise cancellation, and battery backup of up to 38 hours on a single charge.

Serial production of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has begun in several regions of Asia and Europe. A MySmartprice report says that OnePlus' TWS headphones will debut alongside the OnePlus 11, which is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023. The upcoming TWS earbuds are believed to offer an upgrade when it comes to drivers. Instead of the single 11mm dynamic driver found in the 1st Gen OnePlus Buds Pro, the 2nd Gen TWS is said to come with dual 11mm and 6mm drivers.

According to reports, the rumoured OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will add support for the LHDC 4.0 codec while also supporting spatial audio. 45dB of active noise cancellation (ANC) is also expected to be there. Additional advertised features include adaptive ANC, which can recognise the user's surroundings and automatically determine the level of noise cancellation needed.

The upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are said to offer up to 9 hours of battery life, with 38 hours in the charging case if noise cancellation is disabled. On the other hand, reports say users can listen for up to 6 hours without the case and up to 22 hours with the case on with the noise cancelling feature enabled. A 10-minute charge of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds reportedly delivers up to 3 hours of playtime and up to 10 hours of battery life in the case. OnePlus' 2nd generation TWS earbuds are expected to feature wireless charging like their predecessors.