Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Moto g62, Moto g82 Get Airtel 5G Support

The OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) are slowly rolling out OTA (over-the-air) updates for their smartphones to give them support for Airtel and Jio 5G in India. Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal had hinted during the recent earnings call that most of the smartphones apart from Apple's iPhones would get support for Airtel's 5G by mid-November. Now, three more devices have got the support for Airtel's 5G network. Three Motorola smartphones, including the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Moto g62 5G and Moto g82 5G, have received the update from the company to support Airtel's 5G. The names of the devices have been updated on the website of Bharti Airtel. Let's take a look at all the Motorola smartphones that support Airtel's 5G now.

Airtel 5G Support is Now Available for all These Motorola Smartphones

Bharti Airtel's 5G support is now available for all the following Motorola smartphones - Motorola Edge 30, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Moto g82 5G and Moto g62 5G.

Motorola devices that are bound to get the support in the near future are - the Moto g71 5G, Moto g51 5G, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, and Motorola Razr 5G.

Bharti Airtel recently expanded its 5G network into the city of Panipat, making it the first city in Haryana to get support for its 5G networks. Airtel is going to bring its 5G network to all key metro cities by the end of this year. Over nine Indian cities have already received support for Airtel's 5G, and the telco aims to cover the entire nation with its 5G networks by March 2024. It will be interesting to see how the competition between Airtel and Jio pans out in rolling out 5G networks for consumers.

