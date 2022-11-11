Google Pixel 8 Chip and RAM Details Tipped

Google Pixel 8 series, which is expected to be officially available in the market in the second half of 2023, has been tipped to come with the new Tensor G3 chip. In addition, the smartphone is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM. The new Pixel 8 series is expected to contain two devices - Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Whether or not Google will release a foldable smartphone is something we will have to wait and watch. Google is also said to be working on Pixel 7a at the moment. The Pixel 7a would be the more affordable device in the Pixel 7 series and is expected to go live next year.

As per Android Police, the Pixel 8 is likely to feature a display with support for 2822 x 1344 pixels resolution. The Tensor G3 chip will be Google's in-house chip designed by the company itself. It all started with the Google Pixel 6 series when the search engine giant introduced its own chip called the Google Tensor. While the chip hasn't been rated as the best performer in the industry, it is still considered a good performer and well-optimised to support Google Pixel devices. Whether Tensor G3 is the chip that would break records in the benchmark platforms or not is something we will have to wait and watch.