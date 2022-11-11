WhatsApp New Feature: See WhatsApp Status Secretly

  • WhatsApp includes a feature that allows us to see a story without appearing on the list of viewers to aid us in maintaining our privacy.
  • WhatsApp, one of the most widely used instant messaging programmes, offers a number of additional capabilities.
  • Similar to Facebook and Instagram, WhatsApp has a status update option.

WhatsApp

In order to better serve its enormous user base, WhatsApp, one of the most widely used instant messaging programmes, offers a number of additional capabilities in addition to calling and messaging.  These functions include group calling, community features, and sharing of status. Similar to Facebook and Instagram, WhatsApp has a status update option.

When we check someone's story, we frequently want to remain hidden even though the feature does let us know who is monitoring our daily status updates. And WhatsApp includes a feature that allows us to see a story without appearing on the list of viewers to aid us in maintaining our privacy.

4 Ways To Secretly View Someone's WhatsApp Status

Turn On Incognito Mode

Switch to incognito mode and launch WhatsApp for the web if you are using WhatsApp desktop. Without telling the other person, you will be able to view the stories.

Look at WhatsApp Stories Offline

Open WhatsApp and give it some time to load the Stories before using it. Switch off mobile data or WiFi on your phone, then open the story you wish to read.

In File Manager, Launch the WhatsApp File

There is yet another method for Android users to see WhatsApp stories. All of your WhatsApp media that has been saved in the WhatsApp folder is accessible. Open File Manager, then select Internal Storage, then WhatsApp, then Media. Now access the "Statuses" folder. You can view any photographs or videos posted by contacts on WhatsApp in this folder.

Disable WhatsApp Read-Receipt

Not only will disabling read receipts remove the blue ticks from your chat, but it will also allow you to examine someone's status without alerting them. You won't, however, be able to see the views on your WhatsApp status if you switch off read-receipt.

To turn off read-receipt- Open WhatsApp on your smartphone. Tap the three-dot menu at the top right corner and select Settings. Click on Accounts and select Privacy. Turn off the Read Receipts toggle now.

