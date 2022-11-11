Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300 with SMS Benefits and Data

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, offers a ton of options when customers are looking for a prepaid plan under Rs 300. A lot of customers want to stick with the 28 days plans or plans under Rs 300 to save money in the short term. Because of this, they go for prepaid plans with affordable tariffs and smaller validities. We recently covered one of the prepaid plans from Jio, which comes with a validity of 28 days and offers data, voice calling, and SMS benefits to consumers, all for under Rs 250. Read about the Jio plan here - Reliance Jio Best 28 Days Plan Available Right Now. Right now, we are going to look at the prepaid plans from Airtel under Rs 300, which offer data and SMS benefits along with voice calling. Take a look at the plans below.

Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300, which Offer SMS and Data Benefits

Airtel has multiple prepaid plans under Rs 300. However, not all plans come with free SMS benefits. We are going to focus on the plans which bundle free SMS benefits for the users along with data and voice calling benefits. Take a look at the plans below.

Airtel Plans that are under Rs 300 and offer data, voice and SMS benefits - Rs 155, Rs 179, Rs 199, Rs 209, Rs 239, Rs 265, Rs 296, and Rs 299. Note that the Rs 99, Rs 109, and Rs 111 plans also offer 200MB of data, voice calling and SMS benefits. But these three plans don't offer prominent benefits and are only meant for validity. For now, let's shift the focus back to the prominent plans under Rs 300 from Bharti Airtel.

Airtel Rs 155 Plan - The Rs 155 plan from Airtel offers 1GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS for 24 days. There is free Hellotunes and Wynk Music bundled.

Airtel Rs 179 Plan - The Rs 179 plan from Airtel offers 2GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS for 28 days. Hellotunes and Wynk Music is bundled with this plan as well.

Airtel Rs 199 Plan - The Rs 199 plan from Airtel has launched recently by the telco, and it comes with 3GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS for 30 days. Free Hellotunes and Wynk Music are bundled with this one as well.

Airtel Rs 209 Plan - The Rs 209 plan comes with 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 21 days. This plan also comes with Hellotunes and Wynk Music.

Airtel Rs 239 Plan - The Rs 239 plan from Bharti Airtel offers users 1GB of daily data for 24 days, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There's also free Hellotunes and Wynk Music bundled.

Airtel Rs 265 Plan - With the Rs 265 plan from Airtel, users get 1GB of daily data for 28 days with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits of Hellotunes and Wynk Music is bundled with this plan as well.

Airtel Rs 296 Plan - Bharti Airtel's Rs 296 plan comes with 30 days of validity along with 25GB of data and unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Additional benefits include - Apollo 24/7 Circle, Rs 100 Cashback with FASTag, Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Airtel Rs 299 Plan - The Rs 299 plan from Airtel offers 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling for 28 days. Additional benefits include - Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.