Reliance Jio Best 28 Days Plan Available Right Now

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Most low-income customers want to go for a prepaid plan which doesn't hurt their liquid cash or balance in the bank account in a major manner. We will look at one such plan from Jio, which is not only affordable but also offers great value to the customers. 

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio offers an excellent 28 days plan to the consumers.
  • The Rs 209 plan comes with 1GB of daily data for 28 days.
  • This plan looks like a perfect combination for anyone who wants daily data with voice calling benefits.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio is India's number one telecom operator. That is because of multiple reasons. But we will not get into that right now. What we will focus on today is one of the prepaid plans offered by the company. Everyone knows that Reliance Jio offers the most affordable tariffs in the industry when it comes to private operators with 4G networks. Thus, Jio's plans get more attraction than any other telco's prepaid plans.

Reliance Jio 28 Days Plan That You Must Check Out

Reliance Jio has a 28 days prepaid offering priced at Rs 209. This is a plan that has been in the portfolio of the telco for a very long time now, and it is the plan that we are talking about. It was earlier more affordable, but when the tariff hikes were implemented in December 2021, at that point, the plan's price was bumped to Rs 209. Let's see what this plan offers to the consumers.

The Rs 209 plan comes with 1GB of daily data for 28 days. This means that users get a total of 28GB of data with this plan. In addition, the plan offers customers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Post the consumption of daily high-speed data; the internet speed will drop to 64 Kbps for the users. This is not all that the users get with this plan. Jio also offers a suite of Jio applications with the Rs 209 prepaid plan. The Jio applications bundled with this plan are JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

This plan looks like a perfect combination for anyone who wants daily data with voice calling benefits.

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

