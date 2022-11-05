Reliance Jio 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans You Should Know About

Reliance Jio offers a variety of prepaid plans that include 2GB of mobile data per day, unlimited voice and text messaging, and free access to apps like JioTV, JioCinema, and JioSecurity. So let's look at the list of these mobile plans with 2GB of data each day.

Reliance Jio Rs 249 Plan

The Reliance Jio Rs 249 plan includes 100 SMS data per day in addition to the 2GB of data per day. Additionally, the plan provides limitless phone calling data. It delivers 46GB of total mobile data and has a 23-day validity period. If you use up all of your FUP (fair use policy) data, your speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. Customers may also access Jio TV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud with this subscription.

Reliance Jio Rs 299 Plan

The Reliance Jio Rs 299 plan includes 2GB of mobile data each day and is valid for 28 days. Customers of Jio will receive unlimited phone calling data, 100 SMS per day, and access to Jio applications with the subscription. After the 2GB of data allotted for the day has been used up under this plan, the users' internet speed lowers to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio Rs 533 Plan

The Reliance Jio Rs 533 package comes with a 56-day validity and provides 112GB in total. A subscription to Jio applications is included, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMS. You should also take note that If you use up all of your FUP (fair use policy) data, your speed is reduced to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio Rs 719 Plan

Another well-liked package from Reliance Jio is their Rs 719 offering, which includes an 84-day validity period and 2GB of data each day. The post-FUP data speed is also decreased with this plan to 64 Kbps. A subscription to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and others is included with the package, along with freebies like unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and other bonuses.

Reliance Jio Rs 2879 Plan

The Rs 2879 Reliance Jio package is available for 365 days. It provides a total of 730GB of data; however, after using 2GB of data each day, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. Additionally, this package includes a subscription to Jio apps as well as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS each day.