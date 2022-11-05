Jio Might Have Launched 5G Silently in Bangalore, What We Know

Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom operator, might have launched 5G silently in Bangalore. The telco has so far officially announced that its 5G has reached the following cities - Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Varanasi. In Nathdwara, the telco has announced 5G-powered Wi-Fi, so it is not exactly 5G network mobile services. But now, Jio could have launched 5G silently in Bangalore. Bangalore is one of the top cities in India, and Jio's prime competitor, Bharti Airtel, recently launched 5G in Bangalore Airport's Terminal 2. To not get behind, Jio could also be targeting cities that Airtel has already reached with 5G.

Why do we think that Jio has Launched 5G in Bangalore?

According to a TelecomTalk community user Aravind B A, Jio's 5G invite was sent to him on his smartphone, which is Moto Edge 30 Pro. As per the comment, the user received support for 5G two days back via an OTA (over-the-air) update. In the image that he shared, it can be seen that Jio Welcome Offer is available to him. Note that TelecomTalk has not independently verified the development, and the company hasn't announced anything officially about this either.

But it wouldn't be a surprise to anyone, even if Jio has launched the 5G Welcome Offer for users in Bangalore. Right now, not every device will support the 5G of Jio. Also, interested users on the Welcome Offer of Jio need to recharge with the Rs 239 plan at least. Jio is deploying 5G SA (standalone) across the country and has sub-GHz spectrum for 5G.

We will update the story as more developments come around this. Until then, if you are from Bangalore and have also received the Jio Welcome Offer invite, let us know in the comments or tag @TelecomTalk on Twitter. Also, ensure that your phone is updated.