Samsung to Roll Out 5G OTA Update to all 5G Phones by November 2022 in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Airtel has listed on its website all the devices which currently support 5G and all the devices which are yet to get the software support. It would be interesting to see how fast Samsung would be able to switch on the 5G support for its devices in the country as the telcos are trying to roll out 5G. 

Samsung

Samsung has finally spoken about the 5G OTA (over-the-air) updates that all of its 5G phones will receive in India. There are currently many smartphones from Samsung which don't support the 5G of Airtel and Jio. To enable the support, the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) needs to do an OTA update rollout for the devices. Samsung has said that it is working with its partners and is committed to rolling out 5G OTA updates across all of its 5G devices by the end of November 2022.

This will enable Indian consumers to experience 5G on their smartphones, said a Samsung Spokesperson. Samsung offers a wide range of 5G smartphones in the country. Airtel has listed on its website all the devices which currently support 5G and all the devices which are yet to get the software support. It would be interesting to see how fast Samsung would be able to switch on the 5G support for its devices in the country as the telcos are trying to roll out 5G.

