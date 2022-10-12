Jio 5G will Work on These Bands, Check if You Smartphones Supports them

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio is now offering 5G services to customers on an invite-only basis.
  • If you are someone who is interested in experiencing the power of Jio's 5G network, then you must have a 5G smartphone with a Jio SIM and an active plan which costs Rs 239 or more.
Reliance Jio 5G

Reliance Jio is now offering 5G services to customers on an invite-only basis. If you are someone who is interested in experiencing the power of Jio's 5G network, then you must have a 5G smartphone with a Jio SIM and an active plan which costs Rs 239 or more. But in addition to all of this, your smartphone should also support the right bands. Jio is delivering its 5G services on select bands, and if you want to experience it, you need to keep a smartphone that supports these bands. So what are the 5G bands on which Jio's 5G networks would work on? Find out below.

Reliance Jio 5G Network Will Work on These Bands

Reliance Jio's 5G network would work on the following bands - n28, n78, and n258. Most smartphones already support the n28 and n78 bands. It would be good to check the bands a smartphone supports before you buy it. This ensures that you are making the right purchase according to the choice of your operator.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Expert Opinion

