Jio 5G will Work on These Bands, Check if You Smartphones Supports them

Reliance Jio is now offering 5G services to customers on an invite-only basis. If you are someone who is interested in experiencing the power of Jio's 5G network, then you must have a 5G smartphone with a Jio SIM and an active plan which costs Rs 239 or more. But in addition to all of this, your smartphone should also support the right bands. Jio is delivering its 5G services on select bands, and if you want to experience it, you need to keep a smartphone that supports these bands. So what are the 5G bands on which Jio's 5G networks would work on? Find out below.

Reliance Jio 5G Network Will Work on These Bands

Reliance Jio's 5G network would work on the following bands - n28, n78, and n258. Most smartphones already support the n28 and n78 bands. It would be good to check the bands a smartphone supports before you buy it. This ensures that you are making the right purchase according to the choice of your operator.

Reliance Jio's 5G networks are already live, and the telco is sending invites to the customers through the MyJio app. To check for the invite or tell Jio you are interested as well, just open the MyJio app and find the 5G banner on top.