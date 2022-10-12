Excitel Broadband 400 Mbps Plan is Available at a Great Price

While the talks around how fast 5G is will keep on going for the coming few months and years, there's one thing that will continue to provide a seamless and reliable internet experience - a fibre broadband connection. Excitel, an internet service provider (ISP) that offers fibre internet connections to users in multiple cities of India, has a plan that can be a great friend to you in case you work on super high bandwidth-consuming applications. Excitel's 400 Mbps plan is the fastest plan offered by the company. This is a great speed, but many users don't opt for such high-speed plans because they can be expensive. But such is not the case with a company like Excitel. With Excitel, the 400 Mbps plan is actually very affordable. Let's go over the cost and benefits of the plan below.

Excitel Broadband 400 Mbps Plan Cost

Excitel no longer offers a monthly subscription. The minimum validity plan that you can buy from the company is of 3 months. If you are going for the 400 Mbps plan for three months, it would cost you Rs 833 per month. In case you are going for the six months plan, you will have to pay Rs 699 per month. For the nine and twelve plans, you will have to pay Rs 659 and Rs 599 per month, respectively. Note that the amount is paid on a lump sum basis for all the months. Also, the price here doesn't include taxes. Then, you won't have to pay any installation charges for the connection. Users will have to pay a Rs 2,000 security deposit for the ONU device provided by the company. If there's any fault in the ONU, Excitel says that it would replace it in five working days from the day the complaint was raised.

Excitel Broadband 400 Mbps Plan Benefits

You can get, first of all, truly unlimited data. There's no hidden FUP limit for the amount of data that you can consume. There are no free OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled. But you can purchase OTT benefits for an extra monthly cost from the company.