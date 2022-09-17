Airtel Offering Free Installation and Equipment with FTTH Connection if Users do this

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

This offer is present with all the Airtel Black plans. Airtel Black is a bundled service from Bharti Airtel under which customers get multiple services in a single bill. It can include multiple services such as mobile plans (postpaid), fiber broadband connection, and a DTH (direct-to-home) connection.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is asking for a Rs 4,000 advance from the customers if they want the free installation and hardware equipment for the fiber broadband connection.
  • This offer is present with all the Airtel Black plans.
  • The great thing about Airtel Black is that customers can keep mixing the services and plans as per their needs.

Follow Us

Airtel

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is asking for a Rs 4,000 advance from the customers if they want the free installation and hardware equipment for the fiber broadband connection. This offer is available for Airtel Black customers. Airtel said - "Pay Rs 4,000 as advance via the payment link/installation at no extra cost. This amount will be adjusted against your upcoming bills." Along with this, Airtel is also offering Airtel Black customers 30 days of free service if they are purchasing a new service from the company.

This offer is present with all the Airtel Black plans. Airtel Black is a bundled service from Bharti Airtel under which customers get multiple services in a single bill. It can include multiple services such as mobile plans (postpaid), fiber broadband connection, and a DTH (direct-to-home) connection. Airtel Black is meant to give users a superior experience of digital services. It is designed to deliver convenience to the users.

Airtel

Airtel Black plans start at just Rs 699 per month (excluding GST). Neither Jio nor Vodafone Idea offer multiple bundled services to their customers like Airtel. Airtel has also promised a dedicated customer relationship team for the Airtel Black customers, because of which the wait time for users when trying to reach out Airtel customer support team would be way less.

The great thing about Airtel Black is that customers can keep mixing the services and plans as per their needs. Airtel gives customers the complete freedom to exit Airtel Black service anytime they want without any exit fee. If you are an existing Airtel customer, you can convert into an Airtel Black customer by reaching out to the nearest store or customer care team of the telco and adding subscribing to a new service from the company. You can also visit Airtel's official website to get more information about Airtel Black.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
Airtel Thanks app is the one-stop app for your online recharges, bill payments, BHIM UPI transactions, mobile banking, data storage, content streaming & so much more. Check the 5 amazing features.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments