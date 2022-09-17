Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is asking for a Rs 4,000 advance from the customers if they want the free installation and hardware equipment for the fiber broadband connection. This offer is available for Airtel Black customers. Airtel said - "Pay Rs 4,000 as advance via the payment link/installation at no extra cost. This amount will be adjusted against your upcoming bills." Along with this, Airtel is also offering Airtel Black customers 30 days of free service if they are purchasing a new service from the company.

This offer is present with all the Airtel Black plans. Airtel Black is a bundled service from Bharti Airtel under which customers get multiple services in a single bill. It can include multiple services such as mobile plans (postpaid), fiber broadband connection, and a DTH (direct-to-home) connection. Airtel Black is meant to give users a superior experience of digital services. It is designed to deliver convenience to the users.

Airtel Black plans start at just Rs 699 per month (excluding GST). Neither Jio nor Vodafone Idea offer multiple bundled services to their customers like Airtel. Airtel has also promised a dedicated customer relationship team for the Airtel Black customers, because of which the wait time for users when trying to reach out Airtel customer support team would be way less.

The great thing about Airtel Black is that customers can keep mixing the services and plans as per their needs. Airtel gives customers the complete freedom to exit Airtel Black service anytime they want without any exit fee. If you are an existing Airtel customer, you can convert into an Airtel Black customer by reaching out to the nearest store or customer care team of the telco and adding subscribing to a new service from the company. You can also visit Airtel's official website to get more information about Airtel Black.