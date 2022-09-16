Jio Charges Users Rs 240 Per Month for 2GB Daily Data Plan

Reliance Jio prepaid plan that we are talking about here is the Rs 719 plan. This plan was introduced at the time of the tariff hikes in 2021. With this plan, users get a total of 168Gb of data for 84 days, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Jio users on this plan also get free access to the following Jio applications - JioSecurity, JioCloud, JioCinema, and JioTV.

Reliance Jio, the Reliance Industries-owned telecom giant, offers its customers a prepaid plan for Rs 240 per month, with which they get 2GB daily data. This plan from Jio is available for customers via its website as well as the mobile app (MyJio). This is not a new plan and has been there for almost a year now since the tariff hike. The plan doesn't come on a monthly basis. It comes directly for 84 days. Most of you might have already guessed the plan that I am talking about. If you haven't, keep reading.

Reliance Jio Plan that Offers 2GB Daily Data but Costs Rs 240 Per Month Only

Reliance Jio prepaid plan that we are talking about here is the Rs 719 plan. This plan was introduced at the time of the tariff hikes in 2021. With this plan, users get a total of 168Gb of data for 84 days, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Jio users on this plan also get free access to the following Jio applications - JioSecurity, JioCloud, JioCinema, and JioTV. Post the 2GB of data for the day is over, the internet speed for the users drops to 64 Kbps.

On calculating the monthly cost of this plan, the spending figure would come to around Rs 240 per month. It is worth noting that for Rs 239, Jio offers 1.5GB of daily data to users for 28 days. So spending money on the Rs 719 plan is more economical in the long run if you want 1.5GB or more data every day. You can also get the 1.5GB daily data plan for 84 days. That plan would cost you Rs 666, and except for data, it will offer the same benefits as described for the Rs 719 plan. The difference between Rs 666 plan and Rs 719 plan is very minor, especially when the plan is for medium-term validity.

