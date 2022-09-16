Realme GT Neo 3T With a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED Display Comes in India

Reported by Bhavya Singh 1

The Realme GT Neo 3T shares a similar aesthetic with the GT Neo 3, with the exception of a few minor changes to the back camera module. A 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate is the only other feature. A peak brightness of 1300 nits is claimed by the company.

Highlights

  A 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate is the only other feature.
  • The Realme GT Neo 3T is available in three colour options: Dash White, Drifting Yellow, and Shade Black.
  • The 5,000mAh battery with 80W rapid charging is the Realme GT Neo 3T's main selling point.

Realme GT Neo 3T

A new, toned-down version of the Realme GT Neo 3 called the Realme GT Neo 3T has just been released in India by Realme. Although the phone's style is somewhat reminiscent of that of its sibling, the specifications are noticeably different. A Qualcomm chipset and 80W fast charging, for instance, are now included in the phone. The three storage mechanisms and three colour variations are available to customers. Let's examine the smartphone's features and price.

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications and Features

The Realme GT Neo 3T shares a similar aesthetic with the GT Neo 3, with the exception of a few minor changes to the back camera module. A 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate is the only other feature. A peak brightness of 1300 nits is claimed by the company. It packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, which can support up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. According to Realme, the smartphone uses an eight-layer heat dissipation structure with the most thermally conductive natural material to completely cover the primary heat source.

A 64MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary camera, and a 2MP tertiary sensor make up its triple rear camera system. A 16MP front camera and settings like super nightscape mode and street photography mode are included in the camera app. In October 2022, it will also get the Android 13 upgrade.

The 5,000mAh battery with 80W rapid charging is the Realme GT Neo 3T's main selling point. According to Realme, the phone can reach 50% in 12 minutes. For speedier internet access, it is also set up to handle 5G and Wi-Fi dual-channel network acceleration.

Realme GT Neo 3T Price in India

The Realme GT Neo 3T is available in three colour options: Dash White, Drifting Yellow, and Shade Black. There are also three storage configurations: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 29,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 31,999, and 8GB RAM plus 256GB storage costs Rs 33,999.

On September 23, it will go on sale through Flipkart and the official Realme platforms. Realme claims that the phone will be offered with discounts of up to Rs 7,000, bringing the final cost down to Rs 22,999.

