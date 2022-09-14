Realme C30s Price and Specifications in India

Realme has just launched a new smartphone in its 'C' series for the Indian market. The newly launched device is the Realme C30s. It is worth noting that in June 2022, Realme announced the Realme C30 in India. The Realme C30s is yet another super-affordable 4G smartphone with basic features and specifications. Let's take a look at the price and overall device specifications.

Realme C30s Specifications in India

Realme C30s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display panel with a 1600x720 pixels resolution display. Further, the display supports a basic 60Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and 400nits of maximum brightness. There's an octa-core UniSoC SC9863A processor inside, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage could be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a dedicated mic0SD card. Realme said that the smartphone would boot on Realme UI Go Edition based on Android 12.

The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging. It has a 3.5mm audio jack as well. There's a single 8MP camera sensor at the rear and a 5MP sensor at the front for selfies. Realme C30s is a dual-SIM 4G smartphone that supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. There's a fingerprint sensor mounted at the side of the device. It will be available in two colours - Stripe Black and Stripe Blue.

Realme C30s Price in India

Realme C30s is available in India starting at Rs 7,499 for the 2G+32GB storage. There's a 4GB+64GB variant as well, and it is priced at Rs 8,999. The smartphone will go on the first sale on September 23, starting at 12 AM via Flipkart and Realme Store. You can also check out the Realme C30, which launched earlier this year and is also priced under Rs 10,000 for all of its memory variants.