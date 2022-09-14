Google Pixel Mini Reported to be in Development

It has the same visor-like rear design as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series of smartphones, as well as a centred punch-hole display.

Highlights

  • The Pixel 7 Mini may or may not be the name of the item.
  • In most cases, the codebase reveals upcoming Google products.
  • This gadget, according to the leaker, has the codename

google

Google has set October 6 as the date for its yearly "Made By Google" event. At Google I/O 2022, the internet juggernaut already announced that it would introduce the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch at this event. The company also disclosed that it is working on a Pixel tablet, with a 2023 release date, in addition to these two product lines. It has yet to formally confirm the introduction of a foldable and a tiny Pixel, though.

New Google Pixel Mini

Digital Chat Station, a reputable tip source, claims that Google is developing a high-end smartphone with a small screen. This gadget, according to the leaker, has the codename "neila." It has the same visor-like rear design as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series of smartphones, as well as a centred punch-hole display.

Sadly, he doesn't elaborate further over the phone. The smartphone's affiliation with the Pixel 7 series is unknown. Thus, it might or might not be referred to as the Pixel 7 Mini. This leak originates primarily from China. Pixel leaks typically come from the west. In most cases, the codebase reveals upcoming Google products. It has not yet been located in the software for the Pixel Mini.

Google Pixel Mini Features (Rumoured)

The smartphone is reported to be packed with an Octa-core (1x2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1x2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) CPU, which will offer a speedier and lag-free performance while viewing videos, playing high graphics games, or browsing the web. The forthcoming smartphone will also include 6GB of RAM so that you can navigate between different apps without experiencing any lag time. Additionally, it might have 128GB of internal storage, allowing you to put all of your music, videos, games, and other files on the phone without worrying about running out of room.

Google Pixel Mini Price ( Rumoured)

The Google Pixel Mini smartphone is anticipated to cost Rs 32,711 in India. According to rumours, Google Pixel Mini will be unveiled in the nation in November 2021. (Expected). The Google Pixel Mini smartphone might only be available in Just Black colours.

