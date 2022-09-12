Google Might Launch More Affordable Chromecast Very Soon: Check Details

Since Google Chromecast with Google TV was introduced a few years ago, the release of its second-generation device was anticipated. But early this year, Google was reportedly preparing to release a new Chromecast with a Google TV that would feature HD streaming capabilities and have a lower price.

A few weeks ago, the long-rumoured Google Chromecast with Google TV HD was discovered on Geekbench, and only recently, the live image and anticipated pricing of the less expensive Chromecast with Google TV were also posted online. Google's planned low-cost Chromecast has now been discovered on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, suggesting that the product will soon be available.

Bluetooth SIG has discovered a new Google Chromecast with Google TV

The future Google Chromecast has been identified with model number G454V and is described as an "interactive media streaming device" on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. The product category "Audio and Visual" is where the gadget is listed. Regarding the technical details, it appears that the new, less expensive Chromecast with Google TV model will enable Bluetooth 5.0. Other than that, the website does not provide any other information about this product.

According to earlier reports, the upcoming Google Chromecast is anticipated to be called Google Chromecast with Google TV HD and is claimed to feature streaming in Full HD or 1080p. Additionally, it is said that the device uses the Android 12 TV version. The stick is also expected to include compatibility for the AV1 codec, a royalty-free codec that permits streaming material while using much less bandwidth without sacrificing the quality of the video. The cost of the brand-new Chromecast is anticipated to be around $30, or roughly Rs 2,400. On October 6th, Google is rumoured to unveil the new streaming device in addition to the Pixel 7 series of smartphones and the Pixel wristwatch.