Google Chromecast 4K Streaming Device Launched in India

The new Chromecast streaming device has been unveiled by Google in India. The streaming dongle has Google TV support, 4K streaming, and other capabilities. It was first revealed for the US back in 2020.

According to the company, the Chromecast with Google TV remote has dedicated buttons for Netflix and YouTube, as well as other well-known streaming services, and it will allow users to instantly access the content they want “without having to juggle multiple remotes, thanks to Google’s programmable TV controls of power, volume, and input.” Let’s take a look at the details and specifications of the new device.

Google chromecast 4K specifications and features

A small, portable dongle called the Chromecast with Google TV can be quickly linked to a TV using an HDMI connector. It supports HDR and 4K video streaming at 60 frames per second. Additionally, Dolby Vision is supported for enhanced colour, contrast, and brightness.

Over 400,000 TV series and movies may be accessed with Chromecast and Google TV, which also supports apps like Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, and Zee5.

Movies, TV series, and other content will be accessible through Google TV, along with other apps and subscription services, all in one convenient location. You can access a specialised selection of films and television shows by clicking the “For You” option. The programmes and movies can also be bookmarked for quick access. Users can now add items to their watchlist on Google TV from their phone or laptop, and the TV will automatically update with the additions.

Added to that the device also includes a [portable remote control that is specifically designed for it. The device has a dedicated Google Assistant button that users can use to call up the virtual assistant to play songs via YouTube Music, select content to watch, and even respond to questions like the weather. Along with the customary volume/power buttons, there are also buttons for accessing Netflix and youTube.

Google Chromecast 4K price and availability

Priced at Rs 6,399, the Chromecast with Google TV streaming device is currently offered for sale on Flipkart. It will soon be accessible through retail locations as well.

Additionally, the purchasers of the device will receive a free 3-month subscription to YouTube Premium.