Redmi K50i Chipset Confirmed, to Compete with Oppo Reno8 Pro and OnePlus 10R 5G

The dimensity 8100 processor from MediaTek will undoubtedly power the Redmi K50i. This year’s chipset was introduced in March. On Geekbench, it also performed better than Qualcomm’s snapdragon 8 Gen1. Four Cortex-A78 speed cores running at 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores are featured in the Dimensity 8100.

More about the device

India’s Redmi K50i 5G launch date has officially been determined. On July 20, 2022, the smartphone will launch in the nation. The Redmi k series smartphone from Xiaomi will finally be released in India after three years. It has been widely rumoured that the product will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro.

Xiaomi recently revealed the phone’s AnTuTu score. It scored 8,22,274 points, surpassing both the A15 Bionic chipset and the Snapdragon 888. This implies that the forthcoming product might be more potent than the iPhone 13 and smartphones with Snapdragon 888 processors. In the days preceding the launch event, we may anticipate additional Redmi K50i teasers from Xiaomi and Amazon.

Talking about the device’s specifications, A 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate is anticipated for the Redmi K50i. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner will be present on the device. Seeking the features of the camera, a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera are expected to be included in the smartphone’s triple rear camera configuration. Internally, the Redmi k50i is anticipated to be available in RAM and storage options of 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. Lastly, the device will reportedly come in Phantom Blue, Stealth Black, and Quick Silver hues.

The Redmi K50i 5G is most likely going to be a powerful mid-range device designed for users who seek better gaming and multitasking experience than what the majority of mid-rangers currently offer.