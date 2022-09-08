Google Introduces the Colors of the Pixel 7 Series

The Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch are anticipated to be introduced during Google's upcoming launch event on October 6. The company has confirmed the colour variations and new Tensor chips for the Pixel 7 series, meanwhile, before the official unveiling. Speaking of the new chipset, the Search Engine giant has verified the name of the second generation Tensor chip that will power its flagship Pixel 7 series. The Tensor G2 is the name of the new SoC. The next-generation chipset will be based on Samsung's 4nm-based technology, in contrast to the original Google Tensor's 8 cores and 5nm-based design.

For those who are unaware, Samsung also worked in the development of the first-generation Tensor processor. The 5nm chipset had a Mali G78 MP20 GPU and 8 cores. As a result of the partnership, Google created a smartphone chip that will make use of its artificial intelligence. According to official claims, the Tensor G2 will debut alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and boost speech recognition, security, and image and video processing. It's also feasible that the Pixel 7a model, which is comparable to the Pixel 6a from the previous generation, would run on the same chipset.

Google Pixel 7 Series Colors and New Tensor G2 Chip

Notably, the business has been using the internal designation "GS201" for this second-generation Tensor chipset. The 4nm LPE-based Tensor G2 will have two Cortex X1 cores, two Cortex A78 cores, and four Cortex A55 cores. AnTuTu scores for the device are anticipated to be in the 800,000-point range. Recent speculations suggest that Google is also developing a new face unlock function for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company additionally disclosed the colour possibilities for its next high-end smartphones. The new Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 were featured in the company's recently renovated webshop, which was updated with a variety of colour options. Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow are the three colour possibilities for its more expensive Pro model. The base variant, on the other hand, will also come in three colours: obsidian, lemongrass, and snow.

With the next-generation Google Tensor processor, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will add even more useful, tailored features to images, videos, security, and speech recognition, according to the brand's brief description. On October 6, 2022, the Pixel 7 series is anticipated to be unveiled, along with the Pixel Watch. Stay tuned for further information as we will be following the launch event, as well as any additional rumours or leaks that emerge in the upcoming weeks.