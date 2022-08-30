Infinix Zero 5G Will Receive the Android 12 Update Starting September First Week

The company said on Tuesday that Android 12 would soon be available for Infinix Zero 5G devices in India. The Infinix Zero phone, the company's first device with 5G connectivity, was introduced in the nation last year. It debuted with XOS 10 running on top of Android 11. The company plans to complete the final deployment of the Infinix Zero 5G software update by the fourth week of September. The Infinix Note 11 and Note 12 devices will also receive the Android 12 upgrade by the fourth week of September, along with the Infinix Zero 5G. The beta and official versions will both be published in batches over time. The updates enhance the security and privacy of the Infinix devices.

Information on the impending update

The Infinix Zero 5G will begin receiving the Android 12 update on August 31 in India, according to a tweet from the Transsion Group, a company based out of China. Beginning the first week of September, the Infinix Note 11 and Note 12 will also receive the update. The deployment, according to the company, would happen through a beta version of Fans that anyone can download. Within 30 days after the beta, the programme will be fully released. All eligible units will have received the update by the fourth week of September.

Recall that the Infinix Zero 5G was introduced in India in February of this year for Rs 19,999. The Infinix Note 12 debuted in May with a starting price of Rs 11,499, while the Infinix Note 11 was introduced last year priced at Rs 11,999.

Android 13 is currently available and rolling out to a selected number of smartphones worldwide, including those in India. Contrary to Infinix, newer smartphones from companies like Vivo and Google have started to ship in India with the Android 13 update. The Android 13 updates for the Google Pixel 6a and Pixel 4a are now available in India. Similar to this, Indian owners of the Vivo X80 Pro and iQoo 9 Pro who were approved into the Android 13 Preview Program can now test the Android 13 update.