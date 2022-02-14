Infinix Zero 5G vs Tecno Pova 5G: Which Is Better Option

Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer today introduced its first 5G enabled smartphone Infinix Zero 5G in India. The smartphone comes as a mid-range affordable device, providing value for users’ money. Interestingly enough, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno, known for its budget smartphones also launched Tecno Pova 5G last week in the same price category. This might create confusion in the users’ minds while making a choice. Mentioned below is an in-depth comparison between the specification and price details of both devices, to ensure users make the right choice according to their needs.

Display

The newly launched Infinix Zero 5G comes with a display featuring a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS (1,080×2,460pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, Tecno Pova 5G was launched in India with a 6.9-inch LCD display with support for FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Processors and Storage Configuration

Infinix Zero 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset which is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset offers an additional 5GB of RAM expandable virtually. The internal storage can also be expanded up to 256GB through a microSD card. Tecno Pova 5G as well is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Tecno Pova 5G also offers 3GB of virtually expandable RAM and expandable internal storage of up to 512GB.

Camera Specifications and Battery

Infinix Zero 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor. The primary sensor on the device is accompanied by a 13MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom as well as a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie camera. Infinix Zero 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charge technology.

Talking about Tecno Pova 5G, the device features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor, and an AI lens. At the front is a 16MP selfie snapper. The device packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Price Details

The newly launched Infinix Zero 5G arrives with a price tag of Rs 19,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant. This is very interesting as Tecno Pova 5G was also launched with the same price tag of Rs 19,999 last week for its 8GB + 128GB variant.

Verdict

Both mid-ranging 5G enabled devices, come with nearly the same specification details. With the pricing of the devices being the same, there are a few aspects where Tecno Pova 5G might have a little upper hand over Infinix Zero 5G. The former offers a slightly larger, display and features a bigger battery unit as well. However, performance-wise both devices are quite similar as they feature the same Dimensity 900 chipset.