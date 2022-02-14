Airtel Not Offering 1.5GB Daily Data Plan for 365 Days is a Disappointment

Bharti Airtel doesn’t offer a 1.5GB daily data prepaid for 365 days. It is a big disappointment as its competitors, including Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi), provide their users with such a plan. Airtel is primarily looking for the customers to recharge again and again so that it can earn more through them at regular intervals. Long-term prepaid plans allow users to escape the effect of prepaid tariff hikes for some time.

The 1.5GB daily data prepaid plan is always in heavy demand from the users of all the telcos. Knowing that users would be primarily going for this plan, Airtel isn’t offering the long-term or 1-year validity plan with 1.5GB daily data to its users. This would mean that Airtel users would have to time and again recharge with the shorter validity plans with higher tariffs in the future. Users could either queue their plans by purchasing them multiple times or just go for the higher tariff plan in the future (when tariff hikes are implemented).

Bharti Airtel All 1.5GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans

Currently, users can purchase four 1.5GB of daily data prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel. These plans cost Rs 299, Rs 479, Rs 666, and Rs 719.

All of these plans bundle the same benefits, including free unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and Airtel Thanks. Airtel Thanks includes a free one-month trial subscription of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Music, and more.

The only difference between these plans is the number of days they bring the service for. In simple words, their validity is different. The Rs 299, Rs 479, Rs 666, and Rs 719 plans carry a validity of 28 days, 56 days, 77 days, and 719 days, respectively. It would have been a good thing if Airtel also offered a 365 days prepaid plan to the users with 1.5GB of daily data. Hopefully, the telco will bring such a plan in the near future.