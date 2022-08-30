Realme Watch 3 Pro Will Launch on September 6 in India

According to a teaser poster the company provided on Twitter, the Realme Watch 3 Pro will be released on September 6 at 12.30 IST. Prior to its debut, the major details of the smartwatch are being teased on a special microsite on the Realme India website. Customers who are interested in receiving the most recent information on the launch can click the "Notify Me" button on the website.

The Chinese electronics company Realme stated on Tuesday through Twitter that the Realme Watch 3 Pro will go on sale in India on September 6. The next wearable has been tipped to include an AMOLED display and is anticipated to be an improved Realme Watch 3. On Realme's website, a specific microsite for the smartwatch is also operational. The Realme Watch 3 Pro's display specifications have also been revealed online. According to reports, the wearable has a 1.78-inch display with a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels. The AMOLED display is rumoured to be a feature of the Realme Watch 3 Pro, which will be sold under Realme's TechLife brand. It is shown to have a side-mounted navigation button and a rectangular, black dial. Additionally, the wearable may come with Bluetooth calling capabilities that would enable users to receive and make calls right from their wrists.

The Realme Watch 3 sports a 1.8-inch TFT-LCD touch screen with a resolution of 240x286 pixels and supports Bluetooth calling. The wristwatch contains sensors for heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, step and sleep tracking, and over 110 fitness modes for workout tracking. It is IP68 approved for dust and water resistance. An internal 340mAh battery powers it.

Realme Watch 3 Pro price

The Realme Watch 3 Pro will sport a square dial and a silicone strap, according to a report from 91Mobiles. It is anticipated to have a 1.78-inch display with a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels. The brightness of the screen is stated to be 500 nits. It is also rumoured to come in a variety of colours. The Realme Watch 3 Pro, which is set to launch in the near future, is anticipated to include advancements over the Realme Watch 3, which made its debut in India in July at a launch price of Rs 2,999. The new device might cost a little more than the Realme Watch 3.