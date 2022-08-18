Realme 9i 5G With Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India at Affordable Range

Realme, a Chinese smartphone manufacturing company, has launched the Realme 9i 5G in India. The smartphone is going to cater to the needs of consumers with a tight budget. Realme 9i 5G would be a strong competitor in the affordable 5G smartphones segment as it has launched for under Rs 15,000. Coupled with bank offers, this smartphone would become an attractive option for the mass. Let's check out the complete specifications and price of the smartphone without wasting any time.

Realme 9i 5G Specifications in India

Realme 9i 5G comes with a big 6.6-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution and support for 90Hz refresh rate. There's a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 18W fast charging. The device will run on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. As mentioned above, the Realme 9i 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The chipset is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the Realme 9i 5G features a 50MP AI triple-camera sensor. For selfies, you will see an 8MP sensor at the front.

Realme 9i 5G Price in India

The Realme 9i 5G will be available in India in two memory configurations. The base variant would come with 4GB+64GB for Rs 14,999, and the higher-end variant would come with 6GB+128GB for Rs 15,999. There will be a bank offer for the users wherein if the purchase is made through an HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank card, users will be eligible to receive a Rs 1,000 instant discount.