Oppo K10 5G Confirmed to Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC in India

The launch of Oppo K10 5G is not far in India now. Oppo will launch the device on June 8, at 12 PM in the country. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Oppo has confirmed this via a tweet. It is a little disappointing as the Oppo K10 5G which was launched in China was powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max SoC.

Regardless, MediaTek Dimensity 810 could also be a great option for the device given its price is kept in the affordable range. Let’s take a look at some of the leaked specifications of the Oppo K10 5G in India.

Oppo K10 5G Leaked Specifications

The Oppo K10 5G is rumoured to come with a 6.56-inch screen with an HD+ resolution display and support for 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the smartphone is said to run on Android 12 out of the box for India as well. As mentioned above, Oppo has confirmed that the K10 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Another confirmed detail about the device is that it will be available in Oppo Glow Colour in India and will sell exclusively through Flipkart and the official retail channels of Oppo.

There could be a 48MP primary sensor at the rear paired with a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there could be an 8MP sensor at the front. The device is said to pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. There could be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dual-speaker setup for better audio experience for the users. Since the device has already been launched in China, you can get a look at it on Oppo’s China’s website.

Chipset for both the Chinese and Indian variants are different and that could be to control the cost of the overall device in the Indian market. The launch is just two days away and we will get to look at the official price then only.