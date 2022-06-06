WhatsApp Experience Will Completely Change for Users After This

WhatsApp, arguably the biggest online chatting application/platform in the world, is bringing a new feature for the users that will definitely change their whole experience of using the app. The feature we are talking about is a very useful one and something that almost everyone will appreciate. If you have been using WhatsApp very frequently, you know that the app offers the option of deleting a message for everyone once it is already sent.

While this feature has been quite useful for almost everyone, there’s also a drawback to it. What if you delete something that you didn’t mean to? In that case, you can’t retrieve the message. But very soon, according to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp might bring an ‘Undo’ button for its users. What is this button? Let’s find out in detail.

WhatsApp Undo Button Details

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an ‘Undo’ button. This feature will be used to retrieve deleted messages. Right now, the feature is said to be in testing. Thus, only a small batch of beta users are getting the feature on their app. WhatsApp is rolling out this feature for the beta version of the app marked 2.22.13.5.

In this, users are shown an ‘Undo’ button at the bottom of their screen, which will help them select a deleted message and retrieve it. Note that there’s no official word by the company on whether this feature will ever make it to the stable version of the app or not. Thus, naturally, no one knows when this feature will arrive for everyone.

It is definitely a feature that can be a big problem solver for people who sometimes accidentally delete the wrong message for everyone. The Meta owned social media chatting platform has been making continuous updates to the platform and has brought some very useful features such as message reactions in recent times.