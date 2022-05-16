WhatsApp Reportedly Planning to Add Preview Feature for Links in Status

WhatsApp Status has become one of the most popular places for users to post links to various websites to share interesting content with their contacts. But the thing is, right now, for users to see what the content is about, they have to click on the link, which then redirects the user to another webpage.

But according to a spotting by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is planning to add a ‘Preview’ feature for the links that are shared on the WhatsApp Status. This will allow the user to check in advance what the article is about, and then they can decide whether they have to click on it or not. It will also help the person sharing the link on his/her status to promote the webpage/content via the link.

The feature has been spotted on the iOS beta version of the application. The feature is likely going to be released for both the Android as well as the desktop version of the application. Apart from this, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a shortcut button which will enable users to respond to particular messages very fast.

WhatsApp Recently Released These Features Officially

It is worth noting that WhatsApp has already released new features for the application. First of all, emoji reactions have been brought to the app, which is a very big convenience in the chatting experience. The emoji reactions were already available for some other Meta owned chatting applications such as Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

In addition to this, WhatsApp will now allow users to send files of sizes up to 2GB. Earlier, users had to leverage applications such as Telegram to send big files to their contacts. These are very newly added features and are available for users across the world. If you can’t see these features on your application, ensure that your WhatsApp app is updated to the latest version.