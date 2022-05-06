WhatsApp Now Allows File Transfer Up to 2GB in Size

One of the biggest pain points for WhatsApp users was that they couldn’t share a file that was very large. For a document, users could only send a file that was 100MB in size. Thus, users had to resort to other applications and platforms for sending big files over to their friends/family/colleagues. But no more now; WhatsApp has finally brought the capability for users to send files to their contacts which are up to 2GB in size.

In a blog post, the company said that the limit of 100MB size for sharing a file has been changed to 2GB. This will certainly help all the small businesses and the educational groups leveraging WhatsApp for their daily communication.

WhatsApp to Display a Counter to Let Users Know How Much Time Sharing a File Would Take

To ensure that users get an estimate of how much time a big sized file being uploaded/downloaded will take, the company said that the app would display a counter. Further, WhatsApp said that it is slowly rolling out the ability for the users to add up to 512 users in a single group for communication.

The company also announced that new emoji reactions are also available on the platform now. Note that these new features will not arrive for everyone at the same time. WhatsApp hasn’t commented on which region users will get the updates first, but it will surely be a slow rollout.

These new features will be able to take some attention off Telegram for now. WhatsApp has been very aggressively adding new features for its users and changing the design of the app to enhance the overall user experience. To ensure that you get these features for the WhatsApp app inside your smartphone, keep the app updated to the latest version. For Android and iOS, the app update rollout time and versions differ.