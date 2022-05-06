DoT Central RoW Portal Online Now

The Centra RoW Portal of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is online now. It will act as a single-window clearance for all RoW permissions. It is worth noting that the 31 states/UTs are already onboard. The Transport, road, and defence ministries, along with the environment ministry, are going to be a part of it soon. The link to the website is – https: // sugamsanchar. gov.in/ (we have broken down the link, kindly remove spaces in between to access it).

New Central RoW Portal to Bring Transparency and Accountability

The new Central RoW Portal will ensure that transparency comes into the process of approving applications, and it will also bring accountability to the system. The government has launched this portal to ensure that the ease of doing business for the industry is maintained.

Inside the website, everyone will be able to see the number of states and UTs that are onboard. Further, things such as how many applications have been received, how many have been approved, and how many have been rejected, along with pending applications and reverted applications, are mentioned on the homepage.

There’s also a dashboard that will compile all the data for the users and the authorities to be seen in a very organised manner, such as graphs. The Dashboard will also show the date and time for when it was last updated.

What Will This Do?

With this portal, companies and authorities can track how fast the applications are being approved. One of the most frustrating processes for the telecom sector has been obtaining RoW permissions. With this one central portal, everything will run in a uniform manner, and it will help the telecom industry with the 5G rollout in the future.

The telecom infrastructure within India is not at its prime and has a lot of headroom to be modernised and matured. This portal will certainly add to doing that.