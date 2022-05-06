Airtel Payments Bank Appoints New CISO, Check Who

Airtel Payments Bank, one of the most successful fintech companies in India has appointed a new Chief Information and Security Officer (CISO). The person appointed for this role is Manish Pandey. The company announced this via LinkedIn post. With fintech applications/platforms, security and user privacy are the biggest factors for consumers.

Pandey will be directly reporting to Pradeep Rangi, Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of Airtel Payments Bank. The post was made on Thursday by the company.

Being the CISO of Airtel Payments Bank, Pandey will be responsible for tasks including introducing, implementing and maintaining safe information security practices for strengthening the security framework of the bank. Further, Pandey’s role will also extend to leading the regulatory framework, governance, and audit matters related to information security at the bank.

Manish Pandey Has Over 12 Years of Experience in IT and Cybersecurity

Pandey has taken up the role with pretty solid experience in working in the same line of IT security. He has over 12 years of experience working in different sectors with expertise in IT and cybersecurity, data protection, and cyber law. Before joining Airtel Payments Bank, Pandey was working for Paytm Payments Bank.

Pandey is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Payment Card Industry Security Implementer (CPISI). He completed his Master’s in Information Security and Cyber Law from the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad, UP.

Airtel Payments Bank, a fintech subsidiary of Bharti Airtel had announced in August 2021 that it had reached its break-even point after 55 months of being in business. The company has become yet another profitable entity for Bharti Airtel.

With Airtel Payments Bank, consumers get a lot of conveniences when they are trying to make online payments. Users can send money to other people or make self transfers from one account to the other, and do much more with the Airtel Payments Bank.

Note that Airtel Payments Bank can be accessed inside the Airtel Thanks app.