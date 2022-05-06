BSNL’s Prepaid Plan Made for Validity Lovers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a very affordable Rs 797 prepaid plan to the users, with which comes 2GB of daily data and a year-long validity. Are you confused about the pricing and the benefits? Well, it is obvious. How can a company offer 2GB of daily data for Rs 797 for an entire year? The thing is, there’s a catch. The freebies offered by the plan only stay for the first 60 days. After that, if you want voice calling/data/SMS benefits, you need to purchase them separately from BSNL.

However, even if you decide not to and keep the BSNL SIM as your secondary option with this plan, your SIM will remain active because of the validity offered by this plan.

Note that BSNL is currently offering 30 days of additional validity with this plan. So instead of 365 days, users will get 395 days of validity. With 2GB of daily data, users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for the first 60 days. You can very conveniently purchase data vouchers or SMS/voice calling vouchers whenever you need to use your BSNL SIM after the first 60 days when the freebies expire.

This plan with additional validity is currently on a limited offer from BSNL. The state-run telco will remove the offer after a certain period which is unknown at the moment.

BSNL Doesn’t Have 4G, But It is Coming

BSNL doesn’t have live 4G networks, but that’s just for now. By year-end, India might get to see BSNL’s 4G networks in multiple parts of the country. BSNL India on Thursday said that 4G networks are likely to launch in Pune by year-end. This is the same time when BSNL plans to launch 4G networks across Kerala. For now, if you want to keep a secondary SIM for the long-term at the lowest cost possible, you can try out the Rs 797 plan from BSNL.