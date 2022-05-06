Airtel, ACT, Connect and Netplus Offer a Very Similar 40 Mbps Broadband Plan

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country not only high-speed high-end broadband plans but also offer affordable plans for their users which also provides good connectivity speed. These plans are suitable for first time users, students, individuals or anyone who wants to go for a budget option. As a matter of fact, multiple ISPs offer a very similar base plan. Mentioned below are the 40 Mbps broadband plans offered by Airtel, ACT, Connect and Netplus that are very similarly priced.

Airtel Broadband

Airtel with its Xstream Fiber connection offers one of the fastest broadband connections and users can get access to the ‘Basic’ pack which provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case include a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

ACT’s Affordable Offer

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 40 Mbps unlimited data plan called ‘ACT Basic.’ The plan usually costs Rs 549 for a month, but the ISP is providing a unique offer for its customers, wherein the ‘ACT Basic’ plan is available for a price of Rs 470 per month for a duration of 6 months. In addition to this, the FUP data limit levied on the broadband plans is 500GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps.

Connect Broadband

Connect Broadband is a popular company which provides FTH connections in a few of the northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The company provides budget plans with ample internet speed and the most basic 40 Mbps plan from the ISP comes with a price tag of Rs 499 per month and offers fully unlimited data along with completely unlimited Local and STD calls.

Netplus’ 40 Mbps Plan

Netplus is an ISP that offers its services in seven Indian states in the North. Netplus can provide connectivity with up to 1 Gbps of internet speed. However, the company also provides a truly unlimited plan offering 40 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 499 per month which is exclusive of taxes. Users get unlimited data and calling benefits with this plan. Netplus also offers OTT subscriptions with its higher-priced plans for users who are interested. Data offered by Netplus is truly unlimited and no FUP data is levied.