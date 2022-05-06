OnePlus 9 Pro Available in India Under Rs 50,000 Now

OnePlus 9 Pro has received a steep price cut. The company launched the OnePlus 9 Pro in March 2021, and it was the flagship device from OnePlus for the year. The OnePlus 9 Pro is the predecessor of the OnePlus 10 Pro, which launched just a month back in India. Users who don’t want to spend the kind of money the OnePlus 10 Pro is asking for can go for the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is now available at a steep discount of Rs 17,000. Not just this, there are bank/card offers as well, which will further reduce the final price of the device.

OnePlus 9 Pro Price in India After Discount

The OnePlus 9 Pro has launched in India for Rs 64,999 and Rs 69,999 with 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. Now, the device is available at a discount of Rs 17,000 on both variants. Thus, the base variant is now available for Rs 47,999, and the superior variant is now available for Rs 52,999. The device will come with a year’s warranty.

There’s a Rs 1,000 discount if users purchase the device via the ICICI Bank Credit Card.

So the question is, should you buy it?

OnePlus 9 Pro, Should You Buy at Discounted Rate?

Well, the OnePlus 9 Pro is a flagship of 2021 and thus is quite powerful. It has a curved display with LTPO technology (support for 120Hz) refresh rate. The cameras of the device are fine-tuned by Hasselblad. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. There is a 45000mAh battery with support for 65W wired and 50W wireless charging.

All of these specifications at Rs 47,999 isn’t a bad deal. But the thing is, Android updates for the OnePlus 9 Pro will not be many from now. Yes, the OnePlus 9 Pro is supposed to get three major Android updates along with four years of security updates, but the thing is, it has already been more than a year since the device came to India.

Anyhow, at this price range, you have got some other options as well. But they probably won’t give you the kind of premium experience the OnePlus 9 Pro would give.