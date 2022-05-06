Reliance Jio Net Profit Jumps to Rs 14,817 Crore for FY22

Reliance Jio, one of the most profitable subsidiaries of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has reported that its net profit for FY22 jumped to Rs 14,817 crore. Compared to this, Jio had posted a net profit of Rs 12,015 crore in FY21.

For the last quarter of FY22, Jio’s net profit stood at Rs 4,173 crore which was more than the preceding quarter’s Rs 3,615 crore. License Fees/Spectrum charges for the last quarter were Rs 2,504 core which is more than the previous quarter’s Rs 2,252.

The increase in LF/SUC was expected as the revenue from operations for the quarter had increased to Rs 20,901 crore as compared to Rs 19,347 crore in the December quarter of 2021.

Details about the average revenue per share (ARPU) figure and more will be updated soon.