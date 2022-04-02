OnePlus 9 Pro Price Reduced Further in India

The price of the OnePlus 9 Pro has been reduced further in India. The smartphone has received multiple prices cuts because of the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro. If you are a OnePlus fan, the OnePlus 9 Pro can also be a good option for you as it is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and is now available at a severely reduced price. Let’s take a look at the new price of the OnePlus 9 Pro in India.

OnePlus 9 Pro New Price in India

OnePlus 9 Pro is available in two variants in India. The base variant comes with 8GB+128GB while the superior variant comes with 12GB+256GB. These variants were launched for Rs 64,999 and Rs 69,999, respectively in March 2021. Right before the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the device was available at a Rs 5,000 discount on each variant.

But now, the discount has been further increased. The base variant is now available at Rs 54,199 while the superior variant is available at Rs 59,199. In addition to this, using an SBI credit card, users can get an additional instant discount of Rs 5,000 on the purchase. The company is also offering six months of free Spotify Premium on the purchase of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

To recall, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ resolution display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and protection with Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It houses a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging and 50W wireless charging.

There’s a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16MP sensor at the front.

At a reduced price, the smartphone makes for a good option for users.