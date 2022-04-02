Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Price Revealed for India, Check Pre-Booking Dates

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes with 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with support for 800nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. There's Gorilla Glass 5 on top for additional protection.

  • Samsung had launched the Galaxy A73 5G a couple of days back in India along with four other smartphones.
  • The smartphone is now available for pre-booking in India via the Samsung’s India e-store. It will go on sale starting April 8, 2022.
  • The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes with 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with support for 800nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung had launched the Galaxy A73 5G a couple of days back in India, along with four other smartphones. The company hadn’t revealed the price of the device but had said that it would go up for pre-bookings very soon. The Galaxy A73 5G is a top of the line smartphone that is promised to get four years of OS updates from Samsung. Let’s check out the price and specifications of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Price in India

The smartphone is now available for pre-booking in India via Samsung’s India e-store. It will go on sale starting April 8, 2022. The device will be available in two variants in India — a) 8GB+128GB and b) 8GB+256GB for Rs 41,999 and Rs 44,999. Users can get the device in three colours — Awesome Mint, Awesome Grey, and Awesome White colours.

With SBI, ICICI Bank credit cards, and Samsung Finance+, users can get a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on the purchase of Galaxy A73 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Specifications in India

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes with 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with support for 800nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. There’s Gorilla Glass 5 on top for additional protection.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Samsung is allowing virtual RAM expansion of up to an additional 8GB. The internal memory can also be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

There’s a quad-camera setup at the rear of the smartphone with a 108MP primary sensor with support for OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, the device packs a 32MP sensor at the front.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Note that the charger will have to be purchased separately.

