WhatsApp Testing a New Feature Under Beta Program to Interact With Phone Numbers

Previously, whenever you tap a number from a chat it would send that number to the dialler on your device to make a call. However, with the new update, upon tapping on a number in chat, WhatsApp will present a pop-up dialogue first.

WhatsApp Beta Update

The social media messaging giant WhatsApp has been known for its constant upgrades that bring new features to enhance the user experience. Launched more than a decade ago, the messaging app is currently the top messaging platform in the US as well as in the world. WhatsApp currently has 2 billion monthly users and more than 5 billion downloads on Play Store, that too after being completely banned in China. And now in a new development, WhatsApp is testing a new feature on its Beta program that includes dealing with phone numbers. Let’s find out.

A Slew of New Features

According to a report from WABetaInfo, if you are registered as a beta user of the platform you might witness some new tools to interact with phone numbers sent in messages. Previously, whenever you tap a number from a chat it would send that number to the dialler on your device to make a call. However, with the new update, upon tapping on a number in chat, WhatsApp will present a pop-up dialogue first. Moreover, the app will also see if the number’s associated with any WhatsApp account and if so, it will give you an option to chat with that person. WhatsApp is rolling out this feature for Android users with the latest beta 2.22.8.11 release.

In addition to this, WhatsApp has recently added multiple new features to its voice message feature. These features are being introduced in both Android and iOS devices and will allow users to pause and resume voice messages, draft voice message recordings before sending them, and even play them outside of the chat. The app will also allow users to play the messages at 1.5x or 2x speed. The Meta-owned platform has announced that the new update will be arriving in the coming weeks to all users.

Apart from these, WhatsApp has also started rolling out the much-anticipated multi-device support feature last week for all its users. The latest update on the platform will allow the users of both iOS and Android devices to use WhatsApp on multiple devices simultaneously to connect with other people, even when their phones don’t have internet access. The multi-device support feature has been under beta testing for quite a while now.

