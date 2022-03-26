WhatsApp Beta 2.22.8.7. Rollout Commenced for Android Users

The social media messaging platform WhatsApp is known for introducing continuous updates either on the stable versions or via the beta version to improve the experience of its users. Now according to a new report, WhatsApp is rolling out a brand-new update via the Google Play Beta Program. The new update will bring the WhatsApp version to 2.22.8.7. With the new update, WhatsApp will bring new indicators for the End-to-End encryption at the bottom of the call history. Let’s find out more.

What is the New Update?

The report comes in from WABetaInfo according to which the name of the new update is “End-to-end Indicators.” The upcoming update from WhatsApp is still under development and it is most likely that it is testing it to bring with the stable versions in the future updates.

With this new update, users will now find a footer note at the bottom of their call history page which would indicate that your calls are end-to-end encrypted so nobody, not even WhatsApp and Meta, can listen to them. According to the report, WhatsApp is also planning to introduce the same footer at the bottom of the chats list and status updates, however, there is no evidence of it as of yet.

In separate news, WhatsApp has also started rolling out the much-anticipated multi-device support feature for its users. With the new feature, the users of the platform will now be able to connect up to four devices along with one phone at a time. It is to be noted that in the case of the phone being inactive for more than 14 days, the linked devices will automatically be disconnected.

The details about the multi-device support feature have now been updated on WhatsApp’s FAQ page. The four devices which can be linked simultaneously will also include laptops and PCs. It will not be necessary for the users to keep their phones connected to the internet while being on another device. Moreover, WhatsApp has also confirmed that end-to-end encryption will be enabled on the chats that take place using connected devices.