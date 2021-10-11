WhatsApp Trying to Improve on Voice Message Feature

One of the largest social media applications, WhatsApp, is now trying to improve its voice message feature by adding support for pausing the recording. Currently, if a user is sending a voice note to a contact, he/she needs to record it all in one go. There’s no option for pausing the recording.

But according to a WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned texting application is working on bringing support for pausing voice note recording. This will allow the users in recording their complete message in a single voice note instead of sending multiple voice notes.

WhatsApp Brought Changes Recently to Voice Messaging Feature

WhatsApp recently brought changes to the voice message feature for the users. Up until a few months back, users only had the option of listening to a voice note at normal speed. This was a heavy task for users who got lengthy voice notes from their colleagues or loved ones. But now, the users have the option to listen to the voice notes at 1x, 1.5x, and 2x speeds.

There is no support for listening to the voice messages at a slowed speed which is less than 1x, but that works for now. The new feature for being able to pause the voice note, which is recording and then resuming from there, will be rolled out to a few iOS beta users. The wider rollout of the future can be expected in the coming months.

The publication has confirmed that this feature will also come for Android users very soon. These changes will certainly add to the user experience in a positive way for people across the world. This is a much-needed voice note feature, and it will save people a lot of time and a lot of confusion about which voice note they had to listen to. More changes to the application in the other areas will arrive soon, as noted by WABetaInfo.