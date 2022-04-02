Bharti Airtel’s Rs 319 Plan a Better Option than Jio’s 299 Plan

Bharti Airtel recently launched two new prepaid plans. One of those plans is the Rs 319 option. The great thing about this plan is that it is a 30 days option for the users. Reliance Jio offers a similar plan as Airtel’s Rs 319 plan, but Jio’s plan comes with 28 days of validity and not 30 days like Airtel is offering. The Jio’s plan that we are talking about here is the Rs 299 plan. Let’s check out the benefits of both these plans in-depth and see why Airtel’s plan is better.

Bharti Airtel Rs 319 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 319 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of daily data for 30 days. This means, the total data offered by this plan is 60GB in a month, which is a decent number for an average user.

Further, this plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are additional Airtel Thanks benefits included such as Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, Apollo 24|7 Circle, and more.

Now let’s see what Jio offers.

Reliance Jio Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

Jio’s Rs 299 prepaid plan is only Rs 20 cheaper than Airtel’s Rs 319 plan. With Jio’s plan too, users get 2GB of daily data, but for 28 days only. So the total data offered by this plan is 56GB. Now note that Airtel is offering 4GB more data this Jio’s plan by charging Rs 20 extra along with 2 days of additional validity.

Jio’s plan also brings unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for the users. The additional benefits included with this plan are Jio subscriptions. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed with both Airtel and Jio’s plan will drop to 64 Kbps.

Airtel’s plan is clearly a better option is here as it offers more for a very value deal to the users. Further, since it is a 30 days plan, users can conveniently recharge and not worry for another month for recharging their number.