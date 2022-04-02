Vodafone Idea Rs 699 Postpaid Plan Compared With Similar Offerings from Airtel, Jio

Postpaid plans offered by telcos range from very cheap to expensive price tags with amazing benefits. Users also have the option to choose from either individual plans or family plans. If you are looking for plans that offer ample benefits, some of the mid-range plans from the telcos might be suitable for you. Vi actually offers a very reasonable mid-range family plan that offers up to two additional connections. Mentioned below is the Rs 699 postpaid plan from Vi in comparison to the similar plans offered by Airtel and Jio.

Rs 699 Plan from Vi

Vi offers a total of five family postpaid plans, however, we are going to take a look at a very reasonable family plan. This postpaid plan comes at a cost of Rs 699 which offers connections for two members. The plan offers a total of 80GB of data with 40GB for the primary connections as well as the secondary. Users can get up to 200GB of rollover data along with 3000 SMS/month. Along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls, the only additional benefit that comes along with this plan are access to Vi Movies and TV.

Airtel’s Family Infinity 999 Plan

While the most expensive pack from Airtel comes at a price tag of Rs 1,599, the telco also offers a mid-range plan called Family Infinity 999 Plan. This plan from Airtel comes at a cost of Rs 999 and users get 150 GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. With the subscription of this plan just like Vi, users get 1 regular SIM and 2 free Add-on regular voice connections for family members. The plan also comes with Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards which include Amazon Prime membership for 1 year at no extra cost as well as Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership for 1 year at no extra cost. The other benefits include Airtel X-stream App premium, Wynk premium and more.

The Mid-Range Plan from Jio

Jio offers a number of postpaid plans for both individual and family users. One of the most reasonable plans from the telco comes at a price tag of Rs 799. Jio offers up to two additional SIM cards with its Rs 799 plan. The plan offers a total of 150GB of data and allows data rollover of 200GB. After the completion of 150GB data, users are charged Rs 10/GB. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, Rs 799 plan from Jio comes with access to multiple OTT platforms including Netflix, one-year Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

When it comes to family postpaid plans from Jio, the main subscriber has the free will to add new/existing postpaid Jio customers as members to their family plan at their own discretion using the MyJio app. Moreover, the family member will get entitlements out of the allocations as decided by the primary subscriber.