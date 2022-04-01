Samsung Galaxy M53 Render Surfaces Over Web Revealing Design Details

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up to launch its Samsung Galaxy M53 smartphone as a successor to Galaxy M52. Samsung has recently introduced a number of smartphones as a part of its A-series lineup. Now Galaxy M32 will join the M-series portfolio of the brand. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G and Galaxy M33 5G are the other devices in the lineup and the latter is arriving on April 2. Now, in a new development, a render of the Samsung Galaxy M53 has surfaced over the web revealing design details for the device.

Samsung Galaxy M53 Design

Based on the renders, Samsung Galaxy M53 looks quite similar to its predecessor Galaxy M52. However, the rear camera module is quite different. The renders show that Galaxy M53 has a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper and flat edges. The right spine of the device houses a volume rocker and most likely a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The USB Type-C port and speaker grill are present at the bottom. The device has a square-shaped camera module at the back that houses a quad-camera setup with an LED flash below it. The renders show the device in gold colour back panel option, however, it could arrive with other options as well.

Samsung Galaxy M53 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M53 is expected to arrive with a 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will have a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. A previous Geekbench listing of the smartphone suggests that the device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The processor on the device will most likely be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The onboard storage on the device will be expandable via a microSD card.

As far as the camera specs of the smartphone are considered, Galaxy M53 will feature a quad-rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device will feature a 32MP selfie camera. The phone is likely to run on Android 12 based OneUI 4.1 custom skin out of the box. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.