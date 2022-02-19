MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Chipset to Arrive with Oppo Find X5 Series

MediaTek, the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer has confirmed that it will be launching its latest and most powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset with the upcoming Oppo Find X5 series. Oppo Find X5 flagship series has been scheduled for launch on February 24 and the series is expected to have Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro and a Find X5 Lite smartphone. There have been multiple rumours about the upcoming flagship series from Oppo, however, this latest announcement stirs up things a little bit.

MediaTek took over its Weibo account to announce that the company will be introducing its Dimensity 9000 chipset with one of the devices in the Find X5 series. It is very likely that the device could be the Find X5 Pro as it was rumoured to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. For those unaware, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset is being launched as a rival to Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

Specification details for Find X5 Series

As far as the Find X5 Series specs are considered, the company recently announced its partnership with Hasselblad and the Find X5 series is expected to arrive with a 50MP camera setup altered by Hasselblad. The devices are also expected to feature a 13MP telephoto shooter. A recent report suggests that Oppo Find X5 Pro will receive a camera performance enhancement via a dedicated MariSilicon X AI chip.

Further, the Find X5 series of smartphones could arrive with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3,216×1,440 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display of the Pro model is also expected to have a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology as well as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection.

Find X5 Series smartphones will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and will come with support for 80W fast charge technology. Moreover, the upcoming Oppo Find X5 Pro, according to the leaked renders will come in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options. Not much else is known about the devices as of now, but with launch nearing, Oppo might soon start teasing its upcoming Find X5 series.