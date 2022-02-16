Realme 9 Pro Series Arrives in India With Colour Changing Rear Panels, 120Hz Refresh Rate and More

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has finally launched the highly anticipated Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G smartphones in India. Rumours have been building up to the arrival of these devices, and they are finally here. Realme 9 Pro series smartphones have been launched with a unique Light Shift Design that changes the colour of their back panels from Light Blue to Red when exposed to direct sunlight or ultraviolet light. Apart from these, the smartphones come with a ton of exciting features and specs such as multiple camera modes, MediaTek and Qualcomm processors and much more. Check out the specification and pricing details of the newly launched Realme 9 Pro 5G and 9 Pro+ 5G.

Realme 9 Pro 5G Specifications

The latest Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a display featuring a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz six-level adaptive refresh rate. Under the hood, is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset that comes with Adreno 619 GPU and is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The device also features 128GB of internal storage.

Talking about the camera front, Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary sensor along with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie snapper. Furthermore, the handset operates on Android 12 out-of-the-box with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

The latest smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging. Connectivity options on the vanilla model of the pro series include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Specifications

The display of the Pro model differs a little bit as it comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display of the device also features a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Realme 9 Pro+ is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset which comes with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM as well. The internal storage on the device is 256GB.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G features a triple rear camera setup as well headlined by a 50MP Sony sensor along with 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie camera. Moreover, the primary camera on the back comes with a ProLight Imaging Technology that is claimed to help provide better light intake and it also supports optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The handset is backed by a 4500mAh battery and supports 60W SuperDart fast charging. Realme 9 Pro+ runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 as well and connectivity options on the device include options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB-Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Realme 9 Pro+ features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Price and Availability Details of Realme 9 Pro Series

Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with two storage variants – the base 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 17,999 which is an introductory offer and an 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 20,999. On the other hand, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with three storage options – 6GB + 128GB comes at a price tag of Rs 24,999, 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 26,999 and the high-end model with 8GB + 256GB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs 28,999.

Both the devices have been made available in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colour options and the colour changing rear panel is limited to only the Sunrise Blue colour option. The smartphones will be available for sale via Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels.