Vodafone Idea, Nokia Successfully Demonstrate 5G VoNR in Gandhinagar

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has just announced that it has successfully demonstrated 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) with its technology partner, Nokia. Both the companies are working together in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, for testing 5G. This successful demonstration means that once the VoNR solution is deployed, Vi users can make high-definition voice calls using the 5G network of the telco.

Vodafone Idea and Nokia Leveraged Nokia’s AirScale

Vi and Nokia had leveraged the latter’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including its 5G core, AirScale 5G RAN, and IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) voice core. These solutions can provide superior core experience on a reliable low latency and reliable 5G network that can be used for both voice can use data services.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Vodafone Idea Limited, said the company is testing solutions for offering superior network experience and use cases of relevance to consumers and digital enterprises during the 5G trials.

Singh added that after achieving the fastest download speeds during the 5G trials, the telco has successfully demonstrated 5G VoNR, which means that customers of the telco will be able to get a high-quality 5G network experience.

Vodafone Idea has also partnered with Ericsson and is conducting trials with the vendor in Pune, Maharashtra. The telco is working with these vendors to explore, develop, and test new use cases of the 5G network.

Today’s announcement from the telco shows that it is moving ahead with the 5G trials very fast and will be ready to deploy once the spectrum is available.

The 5G spectrum auctions date is unclear at the moment. The telecom secretary, K Rajaraman, had said that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) would submit recommendations by March 2022, and in two months, the spectrum auctions can take place. Rajaraman had basically said that by May of this year, the government could hold the 5G spectrum auctions. But nothing is confirmed for now.