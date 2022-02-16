Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Stocks Future

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea stocks can be purchased via the stock exchanges in India. Reliance Jio’s comes under its listed parent entity Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). The RIL group is one of the most successful companies in India right now and has the highest market cap amongst all the listed names. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are also very big companies that can be invested in the stock market.

Many people are confused about the future of these companies and want to be certain that they are making the right buy to be profitable. Before we go ahead, note that this is not investment advice but an opinion.

Airtel Stock Future

Bharti Airtel’s stock is expected by the analysts to perform well in the near to medium term. Most of the analysts have put a buy rating on Airtel’s stock expecting it to cross Rs 800 figure in the foreseeable future. This will happen because the company is actively investing in its 4G networks, growing average revenue per user (ARPU) of India mobile business, expanding B2B services throughout India, and now making profits through other subsidiaries such as Airtel Payments Bank.

Airtel is now generating free cash flows, which mean the company can deleverage fast.

Reliance Jio Stock Future

As mentioned above, Jio’s stock is not listed independently in the stock market. The company comes under its parent organisation which is Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Thus, if you want to purchase Jio, you need to purchase RIL. However, Jio might soon go for the initial public offering (IPO), but there’s no confirmed date.

RIL’s future growth is also expected to be great. The company is pivoting from its oil business to digital, retail, and green energy business. Many analysts have put a buy and hold rating on Reliance Jio as well.

Vodafone Idea Stock Future

Vodafone Idea is the most stressed private telecom operator in India right now. Analysts believe that if the telco can’t raise capital soon and aggressively invest in 4G networks, the subscriber churn rate will be high, and an improvement in ARPU won’t mean anything as the overall revenues will be very low.